Old Town couple kicks off Maine Day of Giving at UMaine

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine Foundation has announced a $100,000 gift to kick off the annual Maine Day of Giving.

Joe and Sue Cyr of Old Town made the donation.

$50,000 will go to a biomedical lab.

$40,000 will support the Maine MBA program.

And up to $10,000 is a Maine Day of Giving matching challenge to support gifts to the Collins Center for the Arts.

UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy says, “Joe and Sue Cyr are community leaders who have long been partners in helping UMaine advance its mission. We appreciate their vision and are grateful for their ongoing support.”

