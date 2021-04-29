Mask maker closing in on goal of selling to all 50 states

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman has made the most of her time during the pandemic.

Literally.

This mask maker has set a lofty goal she’s closing in on.

“Right now, I have only five more states to go,” said Janice Rand, who would like to sell one of her masks to someone in all 50 states.

“Nebraska, North Dakota, Idaho, Louisiana, and Arkansas,” she said. “And it’s going to happen.”

This all started last August.

“My daughter had suggested she and I had to make a couple masks that are a little bit more fun, and we never got around to it,” said Janice.

She started making them for friends to match their personalities - and they loved them.

“I thought, I wonder if I could do this for a business?”

It wasn’t exactly an overnight success.

“A long time ago, I set the goal that I want to be in all 50 states with my masks and asked me how I was doing, and I had to admit it was only eight states,” she recalled.

She took to social media, and that’s when things started taking off.

“I start to go live a lot on Facebook, and that’s really how you reach the people,” she explained. “I can put up 20 masks in a day and show the masks just on Facebook, and I’m live, and I say, here we go right now, let’s buy it.”

She’s willing to work with whatever it is you like.

“I have potatoes, I have corn, I have Cheeseburger in Paradise for the Buffett fans,” she said. “Those Parrot Heads. My favorite part is when someone calls and says, but would you have this? I’ll say, yes I do, and I’ll run and get pictures of it. If I can’t find it in my stash, I’ll go out and I’ll find it. I’ll shop all over the country online.”

So, if you’re from Nebraska, North Dakota, Idaho, Louisiana, or Arkansas, give Janice a call, because on top of the 50 states she wants to get to, she has a larger hope.

“My end goal is a course that this business is all done because that’s what we all want,” said Rand. “For right now, we need to keep going with the masks, and it’ll be a little while. My goal on this whole thing is to make it more fun.”

