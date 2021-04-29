Maine's goal: 2/3rds of eligible people vaccinated by Memorial Day

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC Director has high hopes for the state in May.

Dr. Nirav Shah says the state will continue chipping away at getting its eligible population vaccinated.

He says his goal is to have 100% of people get the vaccine, but around 75 to 85% gets Maine closer to herd immunity with a big milestone approaching.

“Right now, what we are anticipating is that around Memorial Day, we are hoping for about two thirds of the population who is eligible having had their shots,” said Shah. “After that, keeping up in stepwise fashion, but if we get an increase in supply, then we will be able to accelerate.”

Maine will receive just under 40-thousand doses of vaccine next week.

Shah says there has been talk of those numbers starting to rise later in May.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.