Maine revenue expecting a boost

(AP) - A stronger than expected economic recovery from the pandemic is expected to give a boost to state revenues.

Maine’s revenue forecasting committee says income is projected to increase by 462-million dollars this year and 460-million dollars next year.

The shift eases budget restrictions as Governor Mills prepares to send a supplemental budget proposal to lawmakers.

It will likely include more money for schools and health care.

