Maine revenue expecting a boost

The shift eases budget restrictions as Governor Mills prepares to send a supplemental budget proposal to lawmakers.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A stronger than expected economic recovery from the pandemic is expected to give a boost to state revenues.

Maine’s revenue forecasting committee says income is projected to increase by 462-million dollars this year and 460-million dollars next year.

It will likely include more money for schools and health care.

