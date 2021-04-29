Maine native helping others find healing through art

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth native is making waves in Lincoln, offering creative art classes for folks in the community.

In the process, he’s also helping those suffering from trauma and PTSD.

“As soon as we changed this side of the street to teal, everybody had questions and was excited. They thought it was one thing, and it’s a small town, so everyone thinks it’s something, and then when they found out what it really was, they were excited,” said Jeremiah Smith, Vice President of Possibilities Floral Studio & Design.

Jeremiah Smith and his fiancé, Mandy Farrington, have been business owners for some time now.

The two own Possibilities Gift & Home on one side of Lincoln’s Main Street.

Five weeks ago, they started transforming a building across from the gift shop into a creative art studio.

“Over the course of time from the start of COVID-19 to today, we’ve gone from a small space in the back of our store to a garage, and now to a great retail space on Main Street,” Smith said.

Jeremiah hopes to share his passion for art, which he’s had since he was a kid - learning to paint while watching childhood idol, Bob Ross, on television.

Now, he’s turning that passion into a full-time business venture, offering a number of classes from oil and acrylic painting to wine and floral design.

He’s also creating a safe place for healing and positivity for those dealing with trauma and PTSD.

“A lot of people lost their lives over many different years and many different wars from here,” said Smith. “So, having experienced trauma and using art as a way to escape and relax and heal. While we were coming up with the idea for our studio, we said, why don’t we make a class where we can help people with trauma?”

Jeremiah says he has dealt with trauma for years.

Therapy, medication, and developed coping skills are what he says have shaped him to be the person he is today.

He’s hoping those who are struggling can express themselves through art.

“To be able to facilitate something where they can come here and be at peace, heal, and maybe get the encouragement to move forward to the great goals they have,” he said.

Classes start next week following a grand opening Saturday.

He has high hopes this will take off in the community so they can host art festivals in the future, hopefully bringing more tourists to the area.

“We’ve created a brand of positive, creative energy,” he said. “So, stop in and see what we’re doing. Get to meet us and maybe you can find a medium of some sort that you’re interested in and can play with. If it’s just one day, you might find out you want to come back another day.”

