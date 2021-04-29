Maine leaders react to President Biden’s address

TOPSHAM, Maine (WMTW) -Maine leaders provided wide-ranging reactions to President Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday night.

Maine GOP Chair Demi Kouzounas released a statement criticizing the president.

“Joe Biden has betrayed Mainers and all Americans through a $2 trillion tax hike proposal, creating a spiraling border crisis, and opening the door for court-packing. As Democrats laud his power-grabs, Republicans are working every day to take back the House in 2022 and hold Joe Biden accountable,” Kouzounas said.

The only member of Maine’s congressional delegation to provide an immediate public reaction to the speech was Rep. Chellie Pingree.

In a statement referencing President Biden’s $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, Rep. Pingree said, “The president’s proposal represents the most expansive support for families offered in generations. Its passage will be nothing short of revolutionary in reinvigorating our national fabric and demonstrates beyond all doubt that the Democratic Party is the pro-working family party.”

Gov. Janet Mills also released a statement praising the address.

“Tonight, with the American Families Plan, President Biden clearly and boldly showed that he shares these important goals,” Mills said.

“I look forward to working with the president to continue making Maine a place where all people are welcome and can have good-paying jobs so they can raise happy and healthy families and live a decent life,” Mills added.Earlier in the evening, Portland City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau, who also served as senior advisor to Biden’s campaign in Maine, touted the American Families Plan for education, child care and paid family leave.

Thibodeau also expressed support for the $2 trillion American Jobs Plan which is largely focused on improving infrastructure.

“From a Maine perspective, our roads and bridges, the things that people talk about that they want to see investments in, received a C- grade. We’ve got a lot of work to do and I think what the President is saying is it’s time to invest in America,” Thibodeau said.

The office of Maine Sen. Susan Collins expects to provide a statement reacting to the address.

Spokespeople for Sen. Angus King and Congressman Jared Golden said their offices did not expect to provide immediate comment on the address.

