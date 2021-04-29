Maine CDC reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says four more Mainers have died with COVID-19. Three are from Androscoggin County, which has now reported five deaths since Tuesday. The other is from Kennebec County.

The number of Mainers who have died with the coronavirus is now 782.

The Maine CDC reported 262 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

There have been 60,945 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 45,449 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated April 29th (WABI)

Kennebec County is reporting 37 new cases. Penobscot County has 27, Aroostook 11.

Somerset County with nine new cases and Knox with eight.

