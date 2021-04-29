Linneus woman indicted on manslaughter charge for 2019 crash in Howland

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Linneus is charged with manslaughter for a deadly crash two years ago on the highway in Howland.

32-year-old Leslie Greenlaw was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday.

She’s also charged with operating under the influence of intoxicants, drug trafficking, and drug possession.

29-year-old Ted MacArthur from Fort Fairfield was a passenger in the car Greenlaw was driving in may of 2019.

Police say Greenlaw overcorrected and the car went down an embankment.

They say MacArthur died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.