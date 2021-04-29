Advertisement

Linneus woman indicted on manslaughter charge for 2019 crash in Howland

32-year-old Leslie Greenlaw was indicted by a grand jury.
32-year-old Leslie Greenlaw was indicted by a grand jury.
32-year-old Leslie Greenlaw was indicted by a grand jury.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Linneus is charged with manslaughter for a deadly crash two years ago on the highway in Howland.

32-year-old Leslie Greenlaw was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday.

She’s also charged with operating under the influence of intoxicants, drug trafficking, and drug possession.

29-year-old Ted MacArthur from Fort Fairfield was a passenger in the car Greenlaw was driving in may of 2019.

Police say Greenlaw overcorrected and the car went down an embankment.

They say MacArthur died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Face Mask
Gov. Mills says many Mainers can now go outside without a mask
24-year-old Savannah Brann is charged with aggravated assault, assault on a child less than six...
REPORT: Windsor daycare owner facing charges after 19-month-old was found unresponsive
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 27th
Maine CDC reports 442 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Airplane
All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 28th
Maine CDC reports 280 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

Maine State House
Protestors gather in Augusta to launch The Five Freedoms Campaign
James Tager to serve as Superintendent of Bangor Schools.
Bangor School Department announces new superintendent
24-year-old Savannah Brann is charged with aggravated assault, assault on a child less than six...
Daycare operator out of business, charged with assaulting toddler
Danielle Dorrie is sharing her adventures on social media. It's inspiring others to get out and...
‘Wanting people to take control of their lives:’ Mainer inspires others to get outdoors