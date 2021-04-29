Judge orders Bangor woman facing federal drug charges to be held without bail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman facing federal drug charges after a raid on her home last week has been denied bail.

Brenda Shaboski, 65, is charged with maintaining a drug involved premises and distribution of fentanyl.

She appeared via video conference in federal court Thursday.

Federal prosecutors say Shaboski has devoted her life to drug use, and believes it would be inappropriate for her to be released.

Shaboski was arrested at her Union Street home last Wednesday.

That home is the same place police went to last year where they say Syvie Adams, 28, of New York was killed.

His death was ruled a homicide, but no one has been arrested.

Shaboksi will continue to be held at the Somerset County Jail.

