Jackson recognized by fans as top star, NWHL Foundation award winner
Former UMaine goalie just finished her first pro season
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine women’s hockey players Carly Jackson and Brooke Stacey were up for National Women’s Hockey League awards. They got passed over for a few major honors but Jackson did win the NWHL Foundation award for her team. She also was the top star voted for by the fans.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.