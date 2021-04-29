Advertisement

Jackson recognized by fans as top star, NWHL Foundation award winner

Former UMaine goalie just finished her first pro season
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine women’s hockey players Carly Jackson and Brooke Stacey were up for National Women’s Hockey League awards. They got passed over for a few major honors but Jackson did win the NWHL Foundation award for her team. She also was the top star voted for by the fans.

