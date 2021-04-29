High 5: Husson baseball team’s family bond has lead to record winning streak

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In this week’s NAPA Coastal Auto Parts High 5 we feature the Husson baseball program. The Eagles have formed a family bond and stepped up to the challenges of the pandemic together.

“Quite a journey in the last 14 months just to get us where we are now,” says Husson head baseball coach Chris Morris of Hampden.

After last season was shut down.

“You never know when it’s going to end,” says Husson junior short stop Kobe Rogerson of Brewer, “That’s what we found out last year when we were in Florida and it came to an end pretty quick. It was pretty devastating for us. So, every time we step on the field, we made it a point to just really take advantage of the time that we have.”

The Eagles group is as close as ever.

“Just a great group of guys,” says Husson senior pitcher Jesse Colford of Bangor, “Great family bond that we have.”

Like their coach Hampden’s Chris Morris many of the players are local guys.

“The lifeline for us is and has always been Eastern Maine kids,” says Morris, “It’s been a great pipeline. Myself included. A lot of my best friends who came here and that’s why we take so much pride in it here.”

They have a balance of work and fun.

“Off the field, the locker room we will joke around but once we get on the field it’s go time,” Rogerson says.

After the season started off slowly they’ve rattled off a program record 15 straight wins.

“Winning five or 10 games in a row is crazy. Let alone 15 in a row,” says Husson senior first baseman Brandon Smith of Hampden, “In conference play at that. Everybody plays even better.”

Not just 15 straight, but three straight 5-game series with wins over the same opponent.

“It’s pretty incredible when you say it that way,” says Colford, “Just winning 15 ball games, putting together 15 wins in a row is pretty incredible. Winning each inning at a time itself is just a really hard thing to do in baseball.”

It’s a community of baseball players.

“Just a bunch of gritty guys who love to play the game of baseball,” says Kobe.

“Competition at every level,” says Brandon, “No matter who comes up through the ranks. But if they’re a freshman or sophomore they are going to challenge the seniors.”

Who have rallied together.

“They just find ways to compete,” says Morris, “and find ways to win.”

And are making the most out of each time out.

“Kind of giving me a clarity view of just what to expect,” Jesse says, “and just to really soak it all in.”

Husson next faces Thomas on Thursday at 4 PM.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.