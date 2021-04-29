Advertisement

‘He told me that he stabbed his friend:’ witness testifies in Bangor murder trial

Moore’s attorneys argue they arrested the wrong guy.
Rayshaun Moore
Rayshaun Moore(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A witness who was close to Rayshaun Moore took the stand Thursday in his murder trial saying he told her he stabbed his friend.

The 36-year-old Moore is charged with killing 25-year-old Demetrius Snow.

Snow died after an altercation outside a Bangor night club in February of last year.

Alana Laird-Deshane testified she spoke with Moore after the incident saying, “He told me that he stabbed his friend and that he didn’t know what to do.”

Moore’s attorney questioned why she didn’t say anything to police until earlier this month.

She said she wanted to stay out of it.

Detectives spoke to evidence collection at the scene the morning after the incident.

Detective Steve Pelletier with Bangor Police says he was made aware that the knife used to stab Snow may have been thrown in the Kenduskeag Stream.

He says due to the ice on the stream, they were able to find it and admit it into evidence.

The defense is expected to call witnesses to the stand Friday.

