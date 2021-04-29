Have The Umbrella Handy! Rain For Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds have continued their northward expansion and will encompass all of the region by the early evening. Rain associated with a low-pressure system will move northwards and will find its way into the Bangor area around 7-8 pm. Rain will continue to spread north and east as an area of low-pressure centers on the region on Friday. Expect periods of light to moderate rain and some locations could pick up close to an inch and a half of rain through Saturday morning.

Not much fluctuation in the temperatures for Friday. Highs will reach in the upper 40s and low 50s. By Saturday, rain will come to an end by early morning and as the low departs, winds on the backside will be increasing and gusting close to 25-30 mph. High pressure moves in by Sunday and will bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures. More rain looks to arrive late Monday through Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Rain spreading north and east. Lows will drop down into the 40s. Winds becoming ESE at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain continues as low-pressure centers on the region. Highs will be in the 40s & 50s with increasing winds out of the NNW 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: AM rain showers coming to an end. Highs will be in the 50s with increasing afternoon sunshine. Wind out of the NW 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 50s & 60s with winds out of the SSW around 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s. Rain chances increase by the evening. Winds out of the SW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Northerly winds around 5-10 mph.

