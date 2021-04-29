Advertisement

Graduations can be safely held outside, Maine CDC head says

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted Maine’s graduation season last year.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says outdoor graduation ceremonies can be safely held in the state this year.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said on Wednesday that common sense should guide the events at high schools and colleges.

He said masks should be worn at events that will pack hundreds of students into a close setting.

Shah’s announcement follows Governor Mills’s decision to lift Maine’s outdoor mask mandate based on new guidelines from the US-CDC.

