Graduations can be safely held outside, Maine CDC head says

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says outdoor graduation ceremonies can be safely held in the state this year.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said on Wednesday that common sense should guide the events at high schools and colleges.

He said masks should be worn at events that will pack hundreds of students into a close setting.

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted Maine’s graduation season last year.

Shah’s announcement follows Governor Mills’s decision to lift Maine’s outdoor mask mandate based on new guidelines from the US-CDC.

