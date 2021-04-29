Advertisement

'Get vaccinated,' Maine CDC Director message to state’s young people

This after the deaths of two people in their 20s this week.
The head of the Maine CDC is pleading with the state’s younger population to get coronavirus vaccinations.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC is pleading with the state’s younger population to get coronavirus vaccinations.

This after the deaths of two people in their 20s this week.

As of Thursday, two out of three eligible Mainers over the age of 50 have had all the shots they need.

Dr. Nirav Shah says much of that is linked to the fact they’ve been eligible longer, but for those in their 40s and under, the time is now.

“COVID is spreading rapidly amongst the younger people in Maine,” said Shah. “Even though you may think of yourself as healthy and not at risk, COVID-19 shouldn’t be measured just by the deaths that it causes. If you get Covid, you could be out from work for a long period of time, away from school for a long period of time, away from your friends or family for a long period of time.”

Shah can’t comment specifically on the deaths of the two Mainers in their 20s, but he did say that in only one of the cases did the person have a pre-existing condition.

He says that condition was not something that would lead to death in a normal instance.

