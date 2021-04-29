Finback Ale House in Bar Harbor; Something old, something new

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - One of Bar Harbor’s oldest bars has new owners. One has a history with it, and another is new to Maine.

When Dale Stockburger and his partnership group purchased the Finback Alehouse in March, he bought a tangible piece of personal nostalgia.

”It’s an institution,” Stockburger said. “It was something beyond my wildest dreams that I would ever own this bar. I had my first legal drink here, June 13th 1983. I was standing right there. I had a Beck’s Dark, and then I had a second one. And then I went home and took a nap.”

Finback’s interior design is the creation of a yacht builder in the late seventies. Back then it was Bubba’s, and for locals, it was the place to be.

“You’d come here and you’d know everybody in town. Of course, Bar Harbor was a lot slower in 1983. You know, I was twenty-one, twenty-two. A lot of the older ones I’d call twenty-nine, thirty would spend a lot of time here, and I still see them around town, and they’re all congratulatory for me having it.”

Chef Victor Meneses and his wife Sarah are partners in the restaurant, and are in Maine for the first time.

“The day before he contacted me, I was talking to Sarah about how I wanted to become a snowbird,” said Meneses. “And she was like, ‘well how do people do that?’ And literally the next day, Dale approached me about the restaurant, and I was like, ‘wow, that’s perfect.’”

Meneses was born in Mexico, is trained in French Cuisine, and has worked all over the United States. He’s looking forward to bringing his style of cooking to locals and tourists alike.

“I think it’s going to be something Bar Harbor hasn’t seen just because of the experiences I’ve had from where I’ve worked.”

He also knows what people come here for.

“I’ve used Maine lobster when I worked in D.C. We got a lot of stuff from the northeast. Haddock, and lobsters. Clams. Yup, a lot of clams.”

Stockeburger is aiming for Finback to be open mid-May, and is ready to usher this part of his history into the present, and the future.

“It’s been here for so long, and it’s beautiful,” he said. “I cant do anything to make it better. I feel like I don’t actually own it, I’m just in the stewardship of the Bubbas-Finback building.”

