Advertisement

Finback Ale House in Bar Harbor; Something old, something new

“I had my first legal drink here, June 13th 1983. It was something beyond my wildest dreams...
“I had my first legal drink here, June 13th 1983. It was something beyond my wildest dreams that I would ever own this bar," said Finback's new owner Dale Stockburger.
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - One of Bar Harbor’s oldest bars has new owners. One has a history with it, and another is new to Maine.

When Dale Stockburger and his partnership group purchased the Finback Alehouse in March, he bought a tangible piece of personal nostalgia.

”It’s an institution,” Stockburger said. “It was something beyond my wildest dreams that I would ever own this bar. I had my first legal drink here, June 13th 1983. I was standing right there. I had a Beck’s Dark, and then I had a second one. And then I went home and took a nap.”

Finback’s interior design is the creation of a yacht builder in the late seventies. Back then it was Bubba’s, and for locals, it was the place to be.

“You’d come here and you’d know everybody in town. Of course, Bar Harbor was a lot slower in 1983. You know, I was twenty-one, twenty-two. A lot of the older ones I’d call twenty-nine, thirty would spend a lot of time here, and I still see them around town, and they’re all congratulatory for me having it.”

Chef Victor Meneses and his wife Sarah are partners in the restaurant, and are in Maine for the first time.

“The day before he contacted me, I was talking to Sarah about how I wanted to become a snowbird,” said Meneses. “And she was like, ‘well how do people do that?’ And literally the next day, Dale approached me about the restaurant, and I was like, ‘wow, that’s perfect.’”

Meneses was born in Mexico, is trained in French Cuisine, and has worked all over the United States. He’s looking forward to bringing his style of cooking to locals and tourists alike.

“I think it’s going to be something Bar Harbor hasn’t seen just because of the experiences I’ve had from where I’ve worked.”

He also knows what people come here for.

“I’ve used Maine lobster when I worked in D.C. We got a lot of stuff from the northeast. Haddock, and lobsters. Clams. Yup, a lot of clams.”

Stockeburger is aiming for Finback to be open mid-May, and is ready to usher this part of his history into the present, and the future.

“It’s been here for so long, and it’s beautiful,” he said. “I cant do anything to make it better. I feel like I don’t actually own it, I’m just in the stewardship of the Bubbas-Finback building.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Savannah Brann is charged with aggravated assault, assault on a child less than six...
REPORT: Windsor daycare owner facing charges after 19-month-old was found unresponsive
24-year-old Savannah Brann is charged with aggravated assault, assault on a child less than six...
Daycare operator out of business, charged with assaulting toddler
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 28th
Maine CDC reports 280 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
UPDATE: Fire destroys home in St. Albans
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 29th
Maine CDC reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Latest News

Students try on dresses in past years of the Cinderella project
Cinderella Project prepares 1200 free prom dresses in Belfast
Old Town hiring event this Saturday.
Old Town Fire Department looking to hire more firefighters this Saturday
Kasey Jordan is selling these flower wraps from The Bud Connection for Mother's Day, as a way...
‘Tiny Steps’ project selling flowers to raise funds to build a home for a female vet in need
Report: Bangor woman facing charges after investigation on Union Street
Judge orders Bangor woman facing federal drug charges to be held without bail