Clouds Gradually Take Over This Afternoon, Rain Develops Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon hours with the brightest conditions over northern and eastern areas and more clouds elsewhere. As our next storm system approaches, we will likely see some showers move into areas south and west of Bangor later this afternoon and evening. We’ll have a wide range in temperatures this afternoon with highs in the mid-50s to near 60° along the coast and 60s to around 70° inland, warmest across the north where they will see the most sunshine today. Low pressure will move across southern New England tonight. Rain will. spread southwest to northeast across Maine as the night progresses. Temperatures will drop back to the 40s for overnight lows.

Low pressure will move through the Gulf of Maine Friday. This will give us a wet and cool day with periods of rain and temperatures in the mid-40s to low 50s for highs. The rain is expected to taper off Friday night as low pressure moves to our east. By the time the rainfall winds down, we’ll see rainfall totals ranging from .5″ to 1″ for most spots with some spots across the north seeing as much as 1.25″. Improving conditions as we head into Saturday. Morning clouds will give way to brightening skies as the day progresses. We’ll have a gusty wind on the backside of the departing storm making for a breezy day Saturday which will help to dry things out during the day. Temperatures on Saturday will be in 50s to near 60°. Sunday looks like a good day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-50s to low 60s. More clouds will move in on Monday ahead of an approaching warm front. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 50s to near 60°.

Rainfall totals from tonight through early Saturday morning will range from .5" to 1" for most locales. (WABI)

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers possible mainly over southern and western areas later this afternoon and evening. Highs between 55°-70°, coolest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain developing. Lows in the 40s. Wind will become east/northeast 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Rain likely. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. Wind becoming north/northwest 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Brightening skies and breezy. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60°.

