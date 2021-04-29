Advertisement

Cinderella Project prepares 1200 free prom dresses in Belfast

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Prom might feel different this year as schools determine the best way to hold the traditional dance safely.

But every student can still have the chance to look fabulous thanks to the Cinderella Project of Maine.

“You see the shock, you see the wonder, they look in the mirror and they just can’t believe it.”

Kelly Carey is the communications specialist for Waldo Community Action Partners. They have been operating the Cinderella Project since 2005.

“Our mission is to put a prom dress in the hand of every student who wants one.”

There’s no fee for students to try on and take home the perfect dress, and there are plenty to choose from.

“We received a donation of 800 dresses from Macy’s after prom season was cancelled so all of those dresses are in stock this year.”

Volunteers have been working since Tuesday to prepare over 12 hundred dresses for the event this Saturday.

“The costs are covered by our sponsors including Day’s Jeweler’s, the first, Macy’s, Davids Bridal donates, we’re so thrilled to have their support we couldn’t run it without them.”

In 2019 they handed out nearly 300 dresses, and a sister project in Aroostook county has already handed out 50 dresses this year.

“If you look back at the archives of photos from this project which you can see on our social media pages the joy is just amazing.”

There are dresses of all sizes, and seamstresses will be on site to help achieve a perfect fit.

“We welcome students of all sizes, all genders, so if you want a pretty dress come get one.”

