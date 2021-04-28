Warm, Becoming Partly Sunny This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly to mostly sunny skies will continue thru mid-afternoon followed by some more clouds moving in later this afternoon. An approaching warm front will give southern and western areas a chance of some scattered showers this evening otherwise most of the state will see a dry day. Temperatures will be a bit warmer today especially away from the coast with highs in the 60s to around 70° for most locales. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies for the overnight with temperatures dropping to the 40s for overnight lows in most spots.

On Thursday, weak low pressure is forecast to pass to our south bringing some more cloudiness into the state. There is a slight chance of a shower Thursday but at this point, the day looks mainly dry with the best moisture staying to our south and west. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday with the best chance of sunshine being across northern areas. Highs will be in the mid-50s to around 60° for most areas with low to mid-60s across the north where they have the best chance of seeing some sunshine. Low pressure is forecast to move through the region Friday giving us some much needed wet weather for the end of the week. We’ll see periods of rain Friday with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rainfall totals by Saturday morning will range from .5″ to 1″ for most spots with some spots across the north seeing as much as 1.25″ Showers will linger into Saturday morning before moving out and giving way to brightening skies during the afternoon. It will be breezy Saturday especially during the morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s to start the weekend.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny early then partly sunny late. Highs between 60°-70°. Light wind becoming west/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 38°-48°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Highs between 55°-65°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Morning showers then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

