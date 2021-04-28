‘Wanting people to take control of their lives:’ Mainer inspires others to get outdoors

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -Those who hike find it often it leads to a lot of positives in their lives.

Some even share their passions on social media.

Danielle Dorrie is an outdoor enthusiast.

She’s become so passionate about her adventures, she wants others to know about them.

It seems she’s really helping others to get out and explore what our great state has to offer.

Danielle Dorrie explained, ”Hiking can sometimes be difficult if you’re doing a new terrain or you’re doing something that is challenging or something you’ve never done before.”

It is challenges like that Danielle Dorrie faced when she moved to Maine ten years ago.

“I had no real hiking experience. No mountain climbing experience. No real experience camping or anything like that. I fell in love with the outdoors and I wanted to get involved.”

She turned social media for direction.

📍🌄Views of Acadia from the top of Great Pond Mountain! This is one of my favorite hikes that is local to the Greater Bangor region. I'll post more details on the website later! ➡️Have you hiked this one? Posted by Love Maine Adventures on Sunday, April 11, 2021

“To connect with other people to know what trail conditions were like. If people had been out there to ask them questions so I felt safe going out there and experiencing it.”

She’s getting out there and it’s changed her life.

“It makes me so happy. It’s like my therapy. Getting outside gives me something to look forward to. Motivates me. Keeps me going. Really like gives me purpose.”

She’s finding her path and marking the way for others to follow.

“Giving somebody the tools to succeed or telling them like hey this is my experience. Ask me questions. Feel free to do it. You should definitely do it. It could change your life.”

A message throughout her brand Love Maine Adventures.

Danielle Dorrie created Love Maine Adventures (WABI)

“I have a real passion for photography and for writing. I was constantly just taking a million photos. I wanted to share it with the community and I thought, hey if I like this place everyone else is going to like this place.”

Pictures catching the eye of many.

She has a website, a Facebook page, and Instagram.

That page has nearly 3,500 followers.

“Wanting other people to kind of take control their lives and get out there and experience all the things that we have in Maine. We’re so lucky. There are things around every corner.”

From the rocky Maine coast to the northernmost point of the Appalachian trail -sometimes photos don’t tell the whole story.

“I did Katahdin and I had gotten for the first time. I was terrified. I was like, basically, cried the whole way up, I was terrified of heights... but I’m not anymore because I needed to challenge myself. It brought me to the next level for myself personally, and I just wanted other people to be able to experience that.”

It’s an experience like that, others may feel they can do it because Danielle took the first step.

“Every time I bring someone up Katahdin, just seeing their faces. Just experiencing that emotion over and over again it’s really what it’s about for me.”

Danielle has all kinds of tips and tricks for those just starting out hiking to people who go hiking all the time.

If you’re wondering where to get started her website can help you figure out what to pack on an adventure.

