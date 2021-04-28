UMaine Director of Athletics gives update on hockey coach search, hopes to name new coach next week

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine head hockey coach Red Gendron passed away this month unexpectedly. A shocking loss. UMaine has been cast into a coaching search. Athletic Director Ken Ralph is not looking for Red’s replacement, but someone to pick up the torch and run with it.

“Red was such a unique individual. He did things his way,” says UMaine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph, “He just absolutely love the game of hockey. He love people around the game of hockey. It showed through with everything he did... Quite frankly Red and Jan were spectacularly generous to this program. Things that don’t end up in the paper and things that don’t end up on TV. They did it because it was the right thing for them to do and they cared so much about this place.”

The search for a new coach is well underway.

“We have done our initial review of candidates. My very first phone call was to Jim Montgomery. Monty did not have an interest in the job at this time he is extremely happy with what he’s doing with St. Louis. As soon as I knew he would not be able to be a candidate I asked him if he would be part of the search committee,” says Ralph, “So Monty is helping with the search... Garth Snow and Bruce Major, that’s three people out of a six-person search committee that have that level of expertise.”

Former Maine captain Greg Moore also won’t be one of the candidates. He is happy coaching in the AHL.

They expect to have about 6 candidates interview over the next week and hope to have a new coach by the end of next week.

“The biggest thing for them is they want a hockey person who is going to adapt and grow with the game to keep the program fresh and relevant for the long term,” says Ralph.

Ben Guite was just named interim head coach. Sounds like he will get his chance to interview.

“Ben is doing an outstanding job in the interim roll and it’s great to see that maturity,” says Ralph, “It’s great to see him kind of spreading his wings as a coach. I’m really excited to see what he does in the interview.”

Former Black Bear player and former Islanders head coach Jack Capuano lives in Bangor. Ken did not confirm, nor deny, he would be one of the candidates...

The net was cast very, very wide. We are not going to limit this to collegiate coaches,” says Ralph, “and I’m not going to share any more than that with you.”

Ralph did elaborate they’ve done their homework to find the right people to get Maine up to speed in the modern era of hockey.

“Show us you have a plan on how we are going to develop this program. We need somebody who is going to be committed to getting top talent to Maine. We need somebody who understands the on-campus requirements,” says Ralph, “Who is going to be able to connect with this state In a very positive way.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.