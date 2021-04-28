Advertisement

Trail continues Wednesday for Bangor man charged with murder

Rayshaun Moore
Rayshaun Moore(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The man defense attorneys say is the real person to blame in a deadly stabbing in Bangor is taking the stand Wednesday in the murder trial of a local man.

Thirty-six-year-old Rayshaun Moore is accused of killing 25-year-old Demetrius Snow.

Snow died after an altercation outside a Bangor night club in February of last year.

More witnesses who were with the two men leading up to the stabbing took the stand Wednesday.

A woman who was living with Moore at the time says Moore and Snow got into a fight earlier in the evening.

She says Moore came home and told her he “might catch a body and might end up in jail.”

Moore’s attorney argues she didn’t tell the detectives that when they questioned her after the incident.

They also say police arrested the wrong man.

