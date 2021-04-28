Advertisement

UMaine students give back on Maine Day

They helped clean up the World War II memorial on campus.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Some University of Maine students gave back to their community on Wednesday.

They helped clean up the World War II memorial outside of the student union on campus.

They planted flowers, too.

This team is made up of students from the MBS Corps, Army ROTC Black Bear Battalion, Navy/Marine ROTC, and UMaine Veteran Association.

The work here is all part of Maine Day - a day set aside at the university to focus on community service projects.

These students say it’s about so much more than volunteering.

“Sometimes we tend to forget those who still have given back already to us so much, especially for the veterans themselves, so to do something as simple as cleaning up the memorial here it’s definitely very heartwarming and I’m glad to be a part of it,” said Joyce Benton, president, MBS Corps.

The university canceled Maine Day last year because of the pandemic.

They were able to do it this year with fewer people and safety guidelines.

