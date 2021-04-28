State releases biennial homicide report

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine is making progress in the fight to combat domestic violence, but work remains to be done.

Experts say it’s everyday people like you and me that could really step up in helping the cause.

The state’s Homicide Review Panel released it’s biennial report Wednesday.

It included a look back at the last 20 years of statistics in Maine.

Officials say that in 2008. Maine ranked 9th in the nation in domestic violence homicides per capita.

Today Maine is 44th.

However, about half of Maine’s homicide are domestic violence related.

Much of the report detailed the role that friends and family can play when they see something to say something.

“Key relationships in a victim’s life can be a source of support and strength in situations of abuse. Too often well meaning friends and family are unsure or unaware of how to help or intimidated by the same individual,” said Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey.

“Friends and family can be so helpful by giving a survivor permission to center the safety of themselves and their children first. And to be hopeful for changing the part of the other person but they don’t need to stay in jeopardy while that person is figuring out how to not be a violent person,” said Francine Garland Stark, MCDEV

One way that the state has worked to stem domestic violence related homicides is through the passage of laws that revoke people’s rights to have weapons if there are mental health concerns that could make them a threat.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.