REPORT: Windsor daycare owner facing charges after 19-month-old was found unresponsive

WINDSOR, Maine (WABI) - The owner of a daycare in Windsor is facing charges after a 19-month-old was found unresponsive last month, that according to the Kennebec Journal.

24-year-old Savannah Brann is charged with aggravated assault, assault on a child less than six years old, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Kennebec Journal reports Brann told investigators she performed CPR after she found the girl.

According to the paper, a report from a doctor states the child couldn’t free her arms because she was wrapped in a blanket a certain way.

The family says the girl suffered brain damage.

A DHHS spokesperson confirmed there is an open investigation into the Lil Beans Daycare.

Brann’s lawyer told the paper she is innocent of the charges.

Brann is due in court in May.

