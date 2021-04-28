UPDATE: Fire destroys home in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - UPDATE (4:57 p.m.): A fire destroyed a home in St. Albans Wednesday.

WABI TV5 talked with a man who lives in the home on Bigelow Road.

He says the fire started when he tried to light his barbecue. He says ashes from the grill spread because of the wind.

That caught his house on fire.

Firefighters tell us the flames also spread to about five or six acres of wildland.

The homeowner says he tried to put it out himself, but the wind was too much.

Crews are still on scene trying to limit the spread.

ORIGIAL STORY: Multiple crews are on scene of a fire in St. Albans.

A firefighter on scene says the call came in as a structure fire and has spread to five or six acres of the nearby woods.

