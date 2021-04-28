MPA issues update following change in mask protocols issued by the state

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principals’ Association fully aligned their guidelines with changes to the Maine Community Sports Guidelines update.

Masks are not required for outdoor practices and competitions. Masks are recommended when 6 feet of physical distance is hard to maintain (e.g., athletes on the bench). They are also required when individuals go inside (e.g., to locker rooms, restrooms, or on a bus).

Spectators are not required to wear a mask at outside events if they are able to maintain 6 feet of distancing.

Each school district is in charge of its own regulations as well. Please check with your local school about mask protocols before attending games.

