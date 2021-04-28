Advertisement

MPA issues update following change in mask protocols issued by the state

Mask requirement lifted for practices and competitions
Mask mandate change to sports guidance
Mask mandate change to sports guidance
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principals’ Association fully aligned their guidelines with changes to the Maine Community Sports Guidelines update.

  • Masks are not required for outdoor practices and competitions. Masks are recommended when 6 feet of physical distance is hard to maintain (e.g., athletes on the bench). They are also required when individuals go inside (e.g., to locker rooms, restrooms, or on a bus).
  • Spectators are not required to wear a mask at outside events if they are able to maintain 6 feet of distancing.

Each school district is in charge of its own regulations as well. Please check with your local school about mask protocols before attending games.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Face Mask
Gov. Mills says many Mainers can now go outside without a mask
24-year-old Savannah Brann is charged with aggravated assault, assault on a child less than six...
REPORT: Windsor daycare owner facing charges after 19-month-old was found unresponsive
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 27th
Maine CDC reports 442 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Airplane
All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse

Latest News

Hampden baseball battles back to beat Brewer
Hampden baseball battles back to beat Brewer
UMaine Director of Athletics gives update on hockey coach search
UMaine Director of Athletics gives update on hockey coach search, hopes to name new coach next week
Mask mandate change could change sports guidance
Mask mandate change could change sports guidance allowing mask-free play
Searsport baseball tops Bangor Christian
Searsport baseball tops Bangor Christian in chilly Monday clash