Advertisement

Mask mandate change could change sports guidance allowing mask-free play

Updated prevention checklist changes apply to community sports.
Mask mandate change could change sports guidance
Mask mandate change could change sports guidance
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday’s announcement removing the outdoor mask mandate could have an implication for sports. Athletes have been required to wear masks to compete. Maine Principal’s Association Executive Director Mike Burnham is awaiting word from state health agencies if they may update their guidelines to allow participation without masks.

“We will be updating all the COVID-19 prevention checklists. That does include the community sports checklists to reflect this guidance,” says Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, “that does include all road races and all outdoor sports.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 27th
Maine CDC reports 442 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Face Mask
Gov. Mills says many Mainers can now go outside without a mask
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 26th
Maine CDC reports 245 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Police were initially called to the residence for a possible overdose.
Drugs and gun seized, two men arrested in East Millinocket
Union Street
Bangor woman facing drug charges expects bail hearing Thursday

Latest News

UMaine Director of Athletics gives update on hockey coach search
UMaine Director of Athletics gives update on hockey coach search, hopes to name new coach next week
Searsport baseball tops Bangor Christian
Searsport baseball tops Bangor Christian in chilly Monday clash
A big day for Orono senior Moly Booth Monday, as she made her college future official in a...
Orono’s Booth signs National Letter of Intent
Former UMaine women's hockey stars up for NWHL postseason awards
Former UMaine women’s hockey stars up for NWHL postseason awards