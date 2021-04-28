Mask mandate change could change sports guidance allowing mask-free play

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday’s announcement removing the outdoor mask mandate could have an implication for sports. Athletes have been required to wear masks to compete. Maine Principal’s Association Executive Director Mike Burnham is awaiting word from state health agencies if they may update their guidelines to allow participation without masks.

“We will be updating all the COVID-19 prevention checklists. That does include the community sports checklists to reflect this guidance,” says Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, “that does include all road races and all outdoor sports.”

