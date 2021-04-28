Maine Senate proposes environmentally friendly amendment to state constitution

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As part of Wednesday’s work in Augusta, state senators discussed a proposed change to further protect the environment.

The “Pine Tree Amendment” would be hold the government accountable for consequences of future projects that may come with unforeseen environmental consequences.

There would also be accountability for not taking enough action towards climate change.

The language would look to protect farmers and the future of food growing, too.

As one senator puts it, it will guarantee Mainer’s right to a healthy environment.

”What this is, is the ultimate backstop. We have strong environmental laws in Maine right now but we don’t know what’s coming, and I think it’s really important that we’re protected in the most fundamental, foundational way possible and that’s through our constitution,” said Sen. Chloe Maxim, D-Nobleboro.

The same language is currently being used in state constitutions in Montana and Pennsylvania.

The House made their first vote on the change to the amendment today which is expected to pass.

