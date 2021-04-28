Maine Potato Blossom Festival is back on for 2021

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Potato Blossom Festival in Fort Fairfield is officially back on this year.

The nine-day agricultural celebration will include most of its typical events for its 73rd festival.

Events like the fun day kayaking and the pageants are canceled, but the Potato Blossom Queens will still fulfill their reigns at other events.

Mashed potato wrestling is being replaced by the return of an old favorite, the Fireman’s Muster.

Festival director Cheryl Boulier is optimistic about other events, like the Tough Tater 5k.

“We’ve done careful planning looking at CDC guidelines, and the what-ifs if we have to, so we are prepared, and there are a few events that won’t happen, but for the most part, most of our events are outside, so we feel quite sure that we’ll be able to make most of them possible,” Boulier said.

We’re told events like the parade are tentative.

This year’s festival will incorporate bicentennial celebrations that were missed last year.

For more information check out the festival’s Facebook page.

