Advertisement

Maine Potato Blossom Festival is back on for 2021

Maine Potato Blossom Festival is back on for 2021
Maine Potato Blossom Festival is back on for 2021
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Potato Blossom Festival in Fort Fairfield is officially back on this year.

The nine-day agricultural celebration will include most of its typical events for its 73rd festival.

Events like the fun day kayaking and the pageants are canceled, but the Potato Blossom Queens will still fulfill their reigns at other events.

Mashed potato wrestling is being replaced by the return of an old favorite, the Fireman’s Muster.

Festival director Cheryl Boulier is optimistic about other events, like the Tough Tater 5k.

“We’ve done careful planning looking at CDC guidelines, and the what-ifs if we have to, so we are prepared, and there are a few events that won’t happen, but for the most part, most of our events are outside, so we feel quite sure that we’ll be able to make most of them possible,” Boulier said.

We’re told events like the parade are tentative.

This year’s festival will incorporate bicentennial celebrations that were missed last year.

For more information check out the festival’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 27th
Maine CDC reports 442 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Face Mask
Gov. Mills says many Mainers can now go outside without a mask
24-year-old Savannah Brann is charged with aggravated assault, assault on a child less than six...
REPORT: Windsor daycare owner facing charges after 19-month-old was found unresponsive
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse
Roger Currier
Longtime Greenville pilot passes away

Latest News

Cross Insurance Center mass vaccination clinic could close by end of May
24-year-old Savannah Brann is charged with aggravated assault, assault on a child less than six...
REPORT: Windsor daycare owner facing charges after 19-month-old was found unresponsive
Roger Currier
Longtime Greenville pilot passes away
Airplane
All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements