Maine fishermen gather to protest offshore wind turbines in the Gulf of Maine

AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - The Maine Legislature was back at work in person Wednesday.

Lawmakers at the Augusta Civic Center were met by hundreds of fishermen from across the state.

They were there to protest the development of offshore wind power.

Last November, Governor Mills announced her intent to expand research and development of floating offshore wind in Maine.

The goal is to create the country’s first offshore wind research array in the Gulf of Maine.

However, fishermen at Wednesday’s rally say while they are not against renewable energy, they do think this project will hurt their livelihood.

And, this was their time to have their voices heard.

Hundreds of lobstermen across Maine are in Augusta today for the “Protect the Gulf of Maine” rally. The event is highlighting issues related to the development of offshore wind power. Many lobstermen here believe this will destroy heir livelihoods. More on @WABI_TV5 at noon. pic.twitter.com/1BtorLj17D — Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) April 28, 2021

“Make no mistake about it. You’re in a fight and the fight is in your backyard,” said Lobster 207 CEO, Mie Yohe.

“These people are working really hard. It’s difficult for them to have to try and support their own families, and the way that we’re being treated by the government is not right,” said Stacey Badillo, a Vassalboro native and member of the group, ‘Patriots with Attitude.’

Hundreds of fishermen, their families, and advocacy groups came together in Augusta to sound off about the development of offshore wind projects.

Nearly 75% of Maine’s commercial lobster harvesting occurs in state waters.

“These turbines are threatening our industry and my future,” Riley Eaton of Little Deer Isle told the crowd.

“I’m all for the renewable energy effort and hope that someday soon each of us can benefit from the energy. However, I think that potentially sacrificing part of the marine ecosystem is not worth the risk. If we don’t fight this now, we might not have the opportunity to in the future.”

“Windmills make up to 200 decibels of sound and your average high-powered rifle makes up to 170 decibels of sound,” explained Eben Nieuwkerk, a commercial fisherman out of Kennebunkport. “So, those windmills, with the magnification of the water, actually is louder than what your average gunshot is. Would you want that in your backyard? No, that isn’t right.”

Many fishermen say they have received the short end of the stick for years and it’s time for a change.

“Without input from commercial fishermen, how are they to know which areas are critical to harvesters to maintain their businesses and way of life,” said Vanelhaven Town Manager, Andrew Dorr.

“When you have large corporations coming in, often the needs of the smaller community and the traditional communities are not met,” explained Andy Spalding, a commercial fisherman out of Freeport. “A lot of people are worried about losing gear and losing the bottom, and basically not being able to continue on fishing the traditional methods we’ve had”.

Many support groups want state leaders to do more research, saying this project could do more harm than good.

“Maine can be a little more creative in the way we’re sourcing renewable energy.” “Maine lobstermen and their families, and the communities are worth fighting for and I don’t think they’re leaving,” said Yohe.

On Wednesday Governor Mills submitted a proposal to the Maine Legislature. The proposal would establish a decade-long moratorium on new offshore wind projects in Maine waters.

“Maine is uniquely prepared to grow a strong offshore wind industry, create good-paying trades and technology jobs around the state, and reduce Maine’s crippling dependence on harmful fossil fuels. We will focus these efforts in Federal waters farther off our coast, as we responsibly pursue a small research array that can help us establish the best way for Maine to embrace the vast economic and environmental benefits of offshore wind. Fundamentally, I do not believe offshore wind and Maine’s fishing industry are mutually exclusive. I believe they not only can coexist, but, together, can help us build a stronger economy with more good-paying jobs and a brighter, more sustainable future for Maine people.”

“Offshore wind will be key to powering the Northeast’s future clean energy economy, and we are confident that it will coexist with our region’s vibrant natural ecosystems. Governor Mills’ balanced approach to supporting offshore wind development in federal waters while protecting Maine’s state waters for fishing and recreation sets the right course for Maine’s clean energy future.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.