Maine COVID-19 vaccine clinics expand walk-in vaccination options

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - More COVID-19 vaccine clinics across Maine are now offering walk-in vaccinations to increase accessibility.

Below are some of the clinics offering shots without an appointment.

Northern Light Health

Portland Expo Clinic, which is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Former Pier 1 building at the Maine Mall. Walk-in vaccinations are available Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Northern Light said people can still schedule appointments ahead of time through its website or call 207-204-8551.

MaineHealth

Sanford: Walk-in visits to the clinic in Sanford are being offered Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. until noon and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for Maine residents 18 and older. The vaccination clinic is located at the former Marshall’s location at 1364 Main Street in Sanford.

Farmington: MaineHealth’s clinic in Farmington is offering walk-ins Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Scarborough: The MaineHealth mass vaccination site at Scarborough Downs will accept walk-ins next week. Officials said walk-in visits for Mainers 18 and older will be offered Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Belfast: The clinic at 21 Schoodic Dr., Building No. 6 will offer walk-in vaccinations on Tuesday from 8 a.m. – noon and 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Boothbay Harbor: The clinic at the Boothbay Region YMCA is accepting walk-ins Monday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Norway: The clinic at Stephens Memorial Hospital’s Ripley Medical Office Building will offer walk-in vaccinations Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Rockland: The clinic at 409 Old County Rd. will offer walk-in vaccinations on May 5 from 8 a.m. – noon and 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The expansion of walk-in vaccinations comes after the state’s mobile vaccination unit, operated in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, became the first site in Maine to offer vaccinations without an appointment.

FEMA officials said they began allowing walk-ins to increase accessibility and make the process as simple as possible for Mainers.

The mobile unit is once again using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the pause on the use of the vaccine was lifted last week.

The mobile unit will move to the Fryeburg Fairgrounds and will offer vaccinations there beginning Friday through Monday.

