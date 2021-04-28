Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 280 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 28th
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 28th(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - For the second day in a row, Piscataquis County reported another coronavirus-related death Wednesday. It’s the sixth there since the pandemic began, and 778th overall in the Maine.

The Maine CDC recorded 280 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

There have been 60,691 total cases since March of last year. Of those, 45,277 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated April 28th
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated April 28th(WABI)

Lincoln County with a significant jump of 25 new cases. Penobscot County has 21, Aroostook 10.

Hancock County reported one less case Wednesday.

All others counties reported an increase.

