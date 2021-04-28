Advertisement

Maine CDC moving to next phase to get people vaccinated

Taking a proactive approach to getting shots in arms.
The head of the Maine CDC says they are not waiting around for demand for coronavirus...
The head of the Maine CDC says they are not waiting around for demand for coronavirus vaccinations to slow and are taking a proactive approach to getting shots in arms.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC says they are not waiting around for demand for coronavirus vaccinations to slow and are taking a proactive approach to getting shots in arms.

The news that Bangor’s Cross Center could revert back to normal operations next month signals a large change in availability for appointments.

Dr. Nirav Shah says as the state shifts to the next phase of its efforts, they need to cater to the needs of people that are not vaccinated.

“Vaccination moves at the speed of trust,” said Shah. “It also moves at the speed of convenience. In order to try to get ahead of any slow down in demand, we are trying to do things like making more vaccination sites have walk-in hours, trying to work with vaccination sites to offer hours of operation that work for working people, early morning, later in the afternoon.”

Shah adds the lifting of the pause on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine makes doctors’ offices and homebound appointments a viable option.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Face Mask
Gov. Mills says many Mainers can now go outside without a mask
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 27th
Maine CDC reports 442 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
24-year-old Savannah Brann is charged with aggravated assault, assault on a child less than six...
REPORT: Windsor daycare owner facing charges after 19-month-old was found unresponsive
Airplane
All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse

Latest News

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Slowdown of Real ID rollout benefits Maine, secretary says
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 28th
Maine CDC reports 280 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
travel exempt
travel exempt
Maine Potato Blossom Festival is back on for 2021
Maine Potato Blossom Festival is back on for 2021