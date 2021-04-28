Maine CDC moving to next phase to get people vaccinated

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC says they are not waiting around for demand for coronavirus vaccinations to slow and are taking a proactive approach to getting shots in arms.

The news that Bangor’s Cross Center could revert back to normal operations next month signals a large change in availability for appointments.

Dr. Nirav Shah says as the state shifts to the next phase of its efforts, they need to cater to the needs of people that are not vaccinated.

“Vaccination moves at the speed of trust,” said Shah. “It also moves at the speed of convenience. In order to try to get ahead of any slow down in demand, we are trying to do things like making more vaccination sites have walk-in hours, trying to work with vaccination sites to offer hours of operation that work for working people, early morning, later in the afternoon.”

Shah adds the lifting of the pause on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine makes doctors’ offices and homebound appointments a viable option.

