Lewiston man dies in crash

Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Police say a Lewiston man died when the motorized scooter he was riding crashed into two SUVs.

Forty-four-year-old David Glenn was killed after he collided with the other vehicles on Walnut Street about 5 p.m Tuesday.

Authorities say it appears Glenn drove through a four-way intersection without stopping.

We’re told he was wearing a helmet and had a valid driver’s license.

But he didn’t have a motorcycle endorsement needed to operate the scooter.

The other two drivers were not hurt.

