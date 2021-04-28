Lewiston man dies in crash
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Police say a Lewiston man died when the motorized scooter he was riding crashed into two SUVs.
Forty-four-year-old David Glenn was killed after he collided with the other vehicles on Walnut Street about 5 p.m Tuesday.
Authorities say it appears Glenn drove through a four-way intersection without stopping.
We’re told he was wearing a helmet and had a valid driver’s license.
But he didn’t have a motorcycle endorsement needed to operate the scooter.
The other two drivers were not hurt.
