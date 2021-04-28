Lewiston man dies in crash

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Police say a Lewiston man died when the motorized scooter he was riding crashed into two SUVs.

Forty-four-year-old David Glenn was killed after he collided with the other vehicles on Walnut Street about 5 p.m Tuesday.

Authorities say it appears Glenn drove through a four-way intersection without stopping.

We’re told he was wearing a helmet and had a valid driver’s license.

But he didn’t have a motorcycle endorsement needed to operate the scooter.

The other two drivers were not hurt.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.