Lawmakers discuss August Civic Center as new place of work

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Lawmakers had a lot to manage Wednesday as they returned to the Augusta Civic Center.

The House and Senate convened to discuss dozens of bills, among them testing public drinking water for PFAS.

They also focused on absentee voting online and studying the vote by mail system.

Some lawmakers say using the Civic Center is a good option during the pandemic, but the history and familiarity of the State House is missed.

”Certainly gave us the ability to do social distancing that we needed, but obviously the State House is kind of like home,” said Senate President Troy Jackson.

“We’re still getting the job done, it’s the nature of the beast, and what we’re at right now. We have a job to do, so we’re gonna deal with it,” said Rep. Mike O’Connell, D-Brewer.

Jackson says there has been conversations with the Maine CDC about safely going back to the State House, but that return is not expected anytime soon.

