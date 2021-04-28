Increasing Rain Chances For The Rest Of The Week.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will be increasing this evening ahead of a stalled out warm front and a disturbance that will bring showers to locations south and west of the Bangor area. Dry air in place today will hold off the showers until late tonight or early Thursday. Areas north and east of Bangor will see a delayed arrival of the cloud cover for Thursday and with the additional sunshine, highs will be warmer reaching into the 60s. To the west, with more showers and clouds, highs will be cooler only in the 50s. Showers will continue to be scattered in nature on Thursday before a secondary low forms. This low will bring a better chance of rainfall Friday through Saturday morning as Gulf moisture streams in. Some locations could pick up over an inch of rain. Conditions will dry up by Saturday afternoon, but as the low exits, be prepared for some breezy conditions. High pressure moves in for Sunday and Monday before more showers arrive by Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Dry air will hold off showers until late evening to the south & west of Bangor. Lows will be in the 30s & 40s with winds around 5-10 mph with varying directions.

THURSDAY: Scattered mainly to our south and west. More sun & drier conditions to the north and east. Highs in the 50s & low 60s. SSE wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain continues as low-pressure centers on the region. Highs will be in the 50s with increasing winds out of the West 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: AM rain showers coming to an end. Highs will be in the 50s with partly cloudy skies. Wind out of the WNW 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 50s & 60s with winds out of the SSW around 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, but a mild day with highs in the 60s. Winds out of the WSW 5-15 mph.

