Gov seeks to broker peace between fishing, wind power

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor has introduced a proposal that would establish a decade-long moratorium on new offshore wind projects in state waters.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is a proponent of wind power and submitted the proposal to the Maine Legislature on Wednesday.

Members of the state’s fishing industry have raised questions about locating wind turbines in the Gulf of Maine and say they want more data about the impact of offshore wind projects on the industry.

Mills said she does not believe offshore wind and Maine’s fishing industry are mutually exclusive. Her proposal would not limit offshore wind projects in federal waters off of Maine’s coast.

Hundreds of lobstermen across Maine are in Augusta today for the “Protect the Gulf of Maine” rally. The event is highlighting issues related to the development of offshore wind power. Many lobstermen here believe this will destroy heir livelihoods. More on @WABI_TV5 at noon. pic.twitter.com/1BtorLj17D — Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) April 28, 2021

