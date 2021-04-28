Advertisement

Family of man shot by Chicago police views video of shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a man shot to death last month by Chicago police have viewed video of the shooting.

Attorney Todd Pugh said Tuesday the video of the fatal shooting of Anthony Alvarez in the early morning hours of March 31 has left his family with more questions than answers.

Police posted a picture on social media of the weapon they say they found at the scene.

The shooting of Alvarez has garnered little attention.

Two days before the case involving Alvarez, 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot to death in the Little Village neighborhood by a police officer, also during a foot chase.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Face Mask
Gov. Mills says many Mainers can now go outside without a mask
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 27th
Maine CDC reports 442 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
24-year-old Savannah Brann is charged with aggravated assault, assault on a child less than six...
REPORT: Windsor daycare owner facing charges after 19-month-old was found unresponsive
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse
Airplane
All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements

Latest News

5 shot, 1 killed in Richmond, Va., shooting
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden to pitch sweeping ‘family plan’ in speech to Congress
Neighbors in Richmond, Va., are devastated after a fatal mass shooting at an apartment complex
'It was just like a war broke out': Neighbor reacts to shooting that left woman dead, children hurt
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) previews joint session speech
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) previews joint session speech
Richmond police were called to the shooting at the The Belt Atlantic apartments Tuesday evening.
‘It’s just a heinous act’: One dead, 4 injured after gunman opens fire at group of children in Richmond, Va.