Advertisement

Egyptian archeologists unearth 110 ancient tombs in Nile Delta

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian archeologists unearthed 110 burial tombs at an ancient site in a Nile Delta province, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday.

The graves, some of which have human remains inside, were found at the Koum el-Khulgan archeological site in Dakahlia province, around 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of Cairo, the ministry said.

They include 68 oval-shaped tombs dating back to the Predynastic Period that spanned from 6000-3150 B.C., the ministry said.

There are also 37 rectangular-shaped tombs from an ancient era known as the Second Intermediate Period (1782-1570 B.C.), when the Semitic people of Hyksos ruled ancient Egypt, the ministry added.

The remaining five oval-shaped tombs date back to the Naqada III period that spanned from around 3200 B.C. to 3000 B.C.

Archeologists also found human remains of adults and children and funerary equipment and pottery objects in these tombs, the ministry said.

The discovery is the latest in a series of archaeological discoveries in recent years for which Egypt has sought publicity in the hopes of reviving its tourism sector. Tourism has been badly hurt by the turmoil following a 2011 uprising and now the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Face Mask
Gov. Mills says many Mainers can now go outside without a mask
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 27th
Maine CDC reports 442 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
24-year-old Savannah Brann is charged with aggravated assault, assault on a child less than six...
REPORT: Windsor daycare owner facing charges after 19-month-old was found unresponsive
Airplane
All states to be exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 travel requirements
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse

Latest News

This May 9, 2020 file photo shows the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau, Alaska. The U.S. Forest...
Satellites show world’s glaciers melting faster than ever
The head of the Maine CDC says they are not waiting around for demand for coronavirus...
Maine CDC moving to next phase to get people vaccinated
Richmond police were called to the shooting at the The Belt Atlantic apartments Tuesday evening.
‘Heinous act’: 3-month-old child, mother killed by gunfire at group of children in Richmond, Va.
Demonstrators march peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday April 26, 2021, after family...
Prosecutor says man killed by deputies in N.C. hit them with car
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Slowdown of Real ID rollout benefits Maine, secretary says