Daycare operator out of business, charged with assaulting toddler

WINDSOR, Maine (WABI) - A daycare operator is out of business now and charged with assaulting a 19-month-old girl.

The Blagdon family dropped off their 19-month-old daughter, Reagan, at the Lil Beans Daycare one day last month.

The family was called about noontime and court papers say the girls was found face-down and unresponsive during a nap-time.

The daycare operator, Savannah Brann, told a DHHS investigator she wrapped the child in a blanket, restraining her legs and arms.

A doctor says Reagan’s injuries consisted with “asphyxia due to a dangerous sleeping situation and inappropriate restraint in the blanket.”

The child could not see, walk or talk and spent weeks at rehab hospital in Boston.

Her grandmother says she returned home on Monday and is doing better.

But she has a long way to go.

“It was horrible watching her. Not knowing what she’s thinking. She’s got to be scared. She can’t see anything. It’s horrible watching her lay there just knowing hours before she was completely fine,” said Susan Blagdon, child’s grandmother.

Brann denies all of the allegations

She’s due in court next month.

