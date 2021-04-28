Cross Insurance Center mass vaccination clinic could close by end of May

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A mass vaccination clinic in Bangor may close by the end of May.

According to the Northern Light’s chief marketing and communications officer Suzanne Spruce, this is only a tentative plan.

Officials notified their volunteers of the possible change on Tuesday.

Spruce says more than 50 percent of Mainers have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

They’re anticipating people scheduling appointments will go down.

Northern Light Health says they’ll look at their walk-in care clinics and other resources in the community.

They say they’re committed to getting vaccines to Mainers who want one.

The full statement from Spruce on the situation is as follows:

“A notice went out today to our many wonderful community volunteers who have made the vaccination site at Cross Insurance Center such a great experience. We wanted to ensure our volunteers understood the site may close by the end of May and also encourage them to sign up to volunteer between now and then for clinics that are scheduled. But it is important to note that nothing is set in stone at this time. These large vaccination sites were always meant to be temporary and with more than 50% of Maine, residents have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine we anticipate the slow-down in appointment bookings we have already experienced will continue. While the location of vaccinations may change, Northern Light Health remains firmly committed to ensuring vaccine is available to our communities. We are now looking at ways to offer vaccinations in our existing facilities, such as walk-in care clinics – many of which already have extended hours, to inpatients in our hospitals, and partnering with schools, universities, and businesses to help make access to vaccine easier for those who need it. We will be pleased to share more information in the coming days as we finalize our processes and plans. In the meantime we encourage those who still need a vaccine to find a site near them to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.