Charges added in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor

FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Lansing, Mich.(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors have added charges against three of six people accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris are charged with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction.

It’s related to a discussion to blow up a bridge near Whitmer’s second home in northern Michigan to hinder police.

The role of the bridge in the alleged plot was disclosed by authorities months ago.

The FBI said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer by anti-government extremists upset over coronavirus restrictions she had imposed in Michigan.

A separate group has been charged in state court with aiding them.

