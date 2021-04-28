Advertisement

Bangor School Department announces new superintendent

Bangor School Committee votes to hire assistance for superintendent search
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Committee voted to hire James R. Tager.

The Bangor School Department released the following message:

“The Bangor School Committee has named Mr. James R. Tager as the next superintendent of schools starting July 1, 2021 to succeed Dr. Betsy Webb, Ed.D., who retired in October of 2020. Mr. Tager currently is the Superintendent of Schools for Franklin West Supervisory Union in Vermont.

The selection is the result of a national search conducted with the assistance of the Maine School Management Association and a local search committee that produced qualified applicants from diverse geographic and professional backgrounds.

Mr. Tager was the Superintendent of Schools for Franklin West Supervisory Union in Vermont starting in 2020. He also served as Superintendent of Schools for Flagler Schools in Florida from 2017 to 2020. In the Volusia County School District of Florida, Mr. Tager worked for thirty five years as a teacher, Director of K-12 Curriculum, Principal and Deputy Superintendent. Tager has a Master of Arts in Administration and Supervision from Nova Southeastern University and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Special Education from Flagler College.

The School Committee is pleased with the outcome of this search process. In the end, Mr. Tager proved himself the best fit to carry forward the vision of the Department. His track record of academic excellence, along with his passion for working with students and families, demonstrates his ability to succeed in this role.

“We asked the community for feedback about desirable qualities in our next superintendent. People told us that they wanted someone who is approachable, accessible, personable, and collaborative. They asked for a leader that will create an inclusive learning environment and who prioritizes Bangor’s high academic record. I believe we have successfully found all of these qualities in Mr.Tager, and I am looking forward to welcoming him into our community and as the future senior leader of our school district.” Carin Sychterz, Chair of the Bangor School Committee.”

