Warm Wednesday, Showers By Late-Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An overall nice day with mild temperatures and sunshine. Only downfall has been the breeze which continues to gust close to 30 mph creating a higher fire danger. The winds have been driven by a stalled out low pressure sitting over the Maritimes. This continues to spin in cloud cover to the far east and as the low moves east, clouds will clear and winds will die down. High pressure continues to move in for Wednesday as well as an upper-level ridge. This will bring us a sunny & warm day with highs for many reaching into the 60s.

Changes come by Wednesday night as a low from the west will bring the chance of scattered showers to areas mainly south & west of the Bangor area through Thursday. A better shot of more widespread rain as the low centers on the region Friday & Saturday. This will also bring near seasonable temperatures to the region. As the low moves out early Saturday, expect showers to come to an end, but there will be a breeze as winds will be out of the WNW gusting near 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with winds dying down. Lows will be in the 30s & 40s with winds around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and the warmest day of the week. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 60s and some spots close to 70°. WSW wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing chance of rain showers mainly to our south and west. Highs in the 50s & low 60s. SSE wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain showers continue as low-pressure centers on the region. Highs will be in the 50s with increasing winds out of the SSW 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: AM rain showers coming to an end. Highs will be in the 50s with partly cloudy skies. Wind out of the WNW 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be close to 60° with winds out of the SSW around 5-15 mph.

