Vote now on United Way of Mid Maine’s “United We Can” sculpture contest

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - United Way of Mid-Maine has taken its annual sculpture contest and food drive virtual this year.

Local businesses, organizations, and groups have collected non-perishable food and basic needs items and used them to build sculptures. The event is part of the United Way of Mid-Maine’s Pantry Project initiative.

The food collected will be distributed to pantries throughout Somerset, northern Kennebec, and western Waldo counties.

”It’s really a blast, said Bethany Drouin, Resource Development Director for United Way of Mid-Maine. “You get to get a team together and kind of research and google different ideas, and then figuring out how to build it as well, of course. A lot of businesses and a lot of our partners, they are passionate about feeding the community and making sure that people in the community aren’t going hungry, so I think this is an event that is easy to get behind.”

Videos of the sculptures are up on United Way of Mid-Maine’s website.

To vote on your favorite, go to uwmm.org.

Voting is open until Friday.

