UMaine grads honored with new brew

(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A local brewing company is sending this year’s University of Maine graduates out with a special gift: a beer in their honor.

Orono Brewing Company has whipped up a new brew for the grads. It’s called “Congrats Class of 2021.”

They did something similar last year with a small batch.

But this year they’re going all out and even went so far as to design the can with the school colors.

General Manager Justin Soderberg said, “People went through a unique year, 14 months because of the pandemic being in school remotely and all that stuff. So it means a lot to us to be able to give back to the community and get back to the college that basically supports us with our customers. It’s gonna be so much fun for people to drink this beer and enjoy it all over the state.”

The beer is a New England style IPA that is described as having juicy and tropical notes. You can buy it at the Orono Brewing Company right now or find it in local stores starting this week.

