Trial continues for for Bangor man charged with murder

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Evidence is taking center stage Tuesday in the trial of a Bangor man accused of killing another man in a fight.

Thirty-five-year-old Rayshaun Moore is charged with the murder of 25-year-old Demetrius Snow.

Snow died after an altercation outside a Bangor night club in February of last year.

Moore’s lawyers say police arrested the wrong guy.

Several witnesses testified Tuesday morning on the evidence collected at the scene.

The Maine Deputy Chief Medical Examiner says the cause of Snow’s death was sharp force injuries to the head, torso and upper extremities.

We will have more updates Tuesday night on TV 5 news.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.