Advertisement

Trial continues for for Bangor man charged with murder

Rayshaun Moore
Rayshaun Moore(WABI)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Evidence is taking center stage Tuesday in the trial of a Bangor man accused of killing another man in a fight.

Thirty-five-year-old Rayshaun Moore is charged with the murder of 25-year-old Demetrius Snow.

Snow died after an altercation outside a Bangor night club in February of last year.

Moore’s lawyers say police arrested the wrong guy.

Several witnesses testified Tuesday morning on the evidence collected at the scene.

The Maine Deputy Chief Medical Examiner says the cause of Snow’s death was sharp force injuries to the head, torso and upper extremities.

We will have more updates Tuesday night on TV 5 news.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 26th
Maine CDC reports 245 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Police were initially called to the residence for a possible overdose.
Drugs and gun seized, two men arrested in East Millinocket
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 27th
Maine CDC reports 442 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Union Street
Bangor woman facing drug charges expects bail hearing Thursday

Latest News

Desk
Maine DOE sees highest single of coronavirus cases in months
Roger Currier
Longtime Greenville pilot passes away
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 27th
Maine CDC reports 442 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
COVID-19
Maine eyes creation of COVID-19 memorial