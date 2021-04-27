Sunshine, Breezy & Warmer Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A brighter and warmer Tuesday ahead as high pressure builds into the region. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with temperatures climbing to the mid-50s to low 60s north and low to mid-60s elsewhere. The wind will remain breezy today with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible mainly during the morning then the wind will gradually diminish this afternoon as low pressure moves further to our east. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy for the overnight tonight with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Our Wednesday looks good too with a few more clouds as a warm front approaches from the southwest. Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky Wednesday with the brightest conditions north and east of Bangor and more clouds elsewhere. As the front approaches, there will be a chance of some scattered showers over southern and western parts of the state otherwise most of us will see a dry day. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the 60s to around 70° for most locales. On Thursday, low pressure is forecast to pass to our south bringing some more cloudiness into the state. There is a slight chance of a shower Thursday but at this point, the day looks mainly dry with the best moisture stay to our south. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Another area of low pressure is forecast to move through the region Friday giving us some much needed wet weather for the end of the week. We’ll see numerous showers Friday with temperatures in the 50s. Showers will linger into Saturday morning before moving out and giving way to brightening skies during the afternoon. It will be breezy Saturday especially during the morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s to start the weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs between 55°-65°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible especially during the morning then diminishing this afternoon.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 35°-43°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 59°-69°. Light wind becoming west/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Friday: Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Morning showers then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

