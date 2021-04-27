Advertisement

Research shows delays in getting to the ER can reduce lifespan of stroke survivors

Caduceus
Caduceus(Associated Press)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - New research shows even short delays in getting to the ER can reduce the lifespan of stroke survivors.

Research published by the American Heart Association shows for every 10-minute delay in hospital treatment, patients with severe stroke may lose eight weeks of healthy life.

Doctors say do not hesitate to call 9-1-1, and think of the acronym “fast” for symptoms: face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulties and time to call for help. But vision loss, dizziness and imbalance could also indicate a stroke.

”A stroke is when you have sudden loss of blood flow to a part of your brain, there is a blood vessel that secures certain functions that your brain does that has suddenly stopped receiving the blood that it needs,” said Jane Morris, head of stroke program at MMC.

MaineHealth has streamlined its program so EMTs are trained to spot the signs of a potential stroke. That way patients can get help as soon as they get to the ER.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 27th
Maine CDC reports 442 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 26th
Maine CDC reports 245 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Police were initially called to the residence for a possible overdose.
Drugs and gun seized, two men arrested in East Millinocket
Face Mask
Gov. Mills says many Mainers can now go outside without a mask
Union Street
Bangor woman facing drug charges expects bail hearing Thursday

Latest News

Back in Motion Physical Therapy clinic, Brewer
Maine physical therapy company develops COVID recovery program
Kennebec Valley Community Action Program's sculpture this year is a 'Wishing Well.'
Vote now on United Way of Mid Maine’s “United We Can” sculpture contest
This photo from the Bangor Historical Society shows the complete devastation of the Fire of...
Bangor Historical Society to host virtual event on the Fire of 1911
UMaine brew
UMaine grads honored with new brew