Research shows delays in getting to the ER can reduce lifespan of stroke survivors

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - New research shows even short delays in getting to the ER can reduce the lifespan of stroke survivors.

Research published by the American Heart Association shows for every 10-minute delay in hospital treatment, patients with severe stroke may lose eight weeks of healthy life.

Doctors say do not hesitate to call 9-1-1, and think of the acronym “fast” for symptoms: face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulties and time to call for help. But vision loss, dizziness and imbalance could also indicate a stroke.

”A stroke is when you have sudden loss of blood flow to a part of your brain, there is a blood vessel that secures certain functions that your brain does that has suddenly stopped receiving the blood that it needs,” said Jane Morris, head of stroke program at MMC.

MaineHealth has streamlined its program so EMTs are trained to spot the signs of a potential stroke. That way patients can get help as soon as they get to the ER.

